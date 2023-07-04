How To Use UPI Lite On Gpay, Paytm And PhonePe: Step By Step Method

UPI Lite is a feature of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that allows users to make low-value transactions without the need for a UPI PIN. It is designed to make UPI more accessible to users who do not have a smartphone or who are not comfortable using a PIN. UPI Lite transactions are limited to Rs. 200 per transaction and Rs. 4,000 per day. Users can add money to their UPI Lite balance up to Rs. 2,000 twice a day.

To use UPI Lite, users need to download a UPI Lite-enabled app, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm. Once the app is installed, users can create a UPI Lite ID and add money to their balance. To make a payment, users simply need to enter the recipient's UPI ID and the amount of money they want to send.