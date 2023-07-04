How To Use UPI Lite On Gpay, Paytm And PhonePe: Step By Step Method

BQPrimePersonal FinanceHow To Use UPI Lite On Gpay, Paytm And PhonePe: Step By Step Method
UPI Lite is a feature of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that allows users to make low-value transactions without UPI PIN.

04 Jul 2023, 8:24 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Picture used for representational purpose only. Photo by Matthew Kwong on Unsplash

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in September 2022 introduced a new payment system called UPI Lite which is a simplified version of the original UPI payment system. This allows users to initiate small-value transactions every day without facing payment failure issues in case of problems in bank processing and more.

What is UPI Lite

UPI Lite is a feature of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that allows users to make low-value transactions without the need for a UPI PIN. It is designed to make UPI more accessible to users who do not have a smartphone or who are not comfortable using a PIN. UPI Lite transactions are limited to Rs. 200 per transaction and Rs. 4,000 per day. Users can add money to their UPI Lite balance up to Rs. 2,000 twice a day.

To use UPI Lite, users need to download a UPI Lite-enabled app, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm. Once the app is installed, users can create a UPI Lite ID and add money to their balance. To make a payment, users simply need to enter the recipient's UPI ID and the amount of money they want to send.

How to use UPI Lite on GPay

Here are the steps on how to use UPI Lite on GPay:

  • Open the Google Pay app.

  • Tap on your profile picture at the top right corner of the screen.

  • Tap on "Pay Pin Free UPI Lite".

  • Follow the on-screen instructions to add money to your UPI Lite balance. You can add up to Rs. 2,000.

  • Once you have added money to your UPI Lite balance, you can make payments without a PIN. To do this, simply scan the merchant's QR code or enter their UPI ID. Enter the amount you want to pay and tap on "Pay".

How to use UPI Lite on PhonePe

Here are the steps on how to use UPI Lite on PhonePe:

  • Open the PhonePe app.

  • Tap on your profile picture at the top right corner of the screen.

  • Tap on "UPI Lite".

  • Follow the on-screen instructions to add money to your UPI Lite balance. You can add up to Rs. 2,000.

  • Once you have added money to your UPI Lite balance, you can make payments without a PIN. To do this, simply scan the merchant's QR code or enter their UPI ID. Enter the amount you want to pay and tap on "Pay".

How to use UPI Lite on Paytm

Here are the steps on how to use UPI Lite on Paytm:

  • Open the Paytm app.

  • Tap on the "Pay" tab.

  • Select the "UPI Lite" option.

  • Enter the recipient's UPI ID or scan their QR code.

  • Enter the amount you want to send.

  • Tap on "Pay".

