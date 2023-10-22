How To Identify Unrealistic Promises To Safeguard Your Investment

Many people who have sizable deposits in their bank accounts frequently experience this situation: their relationship manager with the bank suggests a good investment that will give them a strong rate of return. Another situation is when people are looking for an investment option to deploy their surplus funds and an insurance agent tells them about a dream product that has all that they are looking for.

In all these cases, it becomes very important to know the full features of what they are being sold because the reality might be something different from what they might be expecting.

Here is how you can protect yourself from false promises and prevent a loss for your finances.