How To Benefit From The Rs 1 Lakh Deduction Limit On Long Term Capital Gains

There should be effective tax planning for the individual, such that they do not let the Rs 1 lakh limit go to waste in any year. Every investor will have a portfolio of holdings and there can be a situation where they are able to sell some equity mutual fund units, or shares in such a way that they book at least Rs 1 lakh of long term capital gains. The important point here is that its not the value of sale which has to be Rs 1 lakh, but the long term capital gains should be Rs 1 lakh, since only amounts above this figure is taxable. This, in simple words, will lead to savings of Rs 10,000 of tax (plus cess) every year.

Often it might happen that if the investor sells their long term holdings in equities or equity oriented mutual fund, only when the money is required or the goals are met, then there could be several years in between when there might not be any long term capital gain. This would lead to the loss of the tax free benefit. To simplify the understanding, consider a situation where an investor holds an investment in the portfolio for a period of five years and then books a capital gain of Rs 10 lakh, then they would have to pay a tax of Rs 90,000, which is 10% of the gains. (Total gains Rs 10 lakh less Rs 1 lakh deduction = 9 lakh X 10%). The situation here is such that the investor has missed out on the Rs 1 lakh deduction in the interim period.

On the other hand, if the investor ends up booking Rs 1 lakh of gain for the next four years and then selling the investment in the fifth year, then they would get a final tax impact of Rs 50,000. (Rs 6 lakh – Rs 1 lakh deduction = Rs 5 lakh X 10%). This is a reduction of the tax liability by Rs 40,000. In many cases it might not be possible and practical for the investor to book long term capital gains from the same security every year, but they can do this using some other equity oriented mutual fund, or equity shares to achieve the same tax saving.