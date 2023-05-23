How To Add A RuPay Credit Card To Google Pay
You can now make UPI payments using RuPay credit cards on Google Pay
Google Pay in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday rolled out support for RuPay credit cards on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With this, the users can now link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.
Credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India will be able to make use of this feature.
How to add a RuPay credit card to Google Pay
This feature aims to give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments. To use the service, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay. Here's a step-by-step guide to do it
In your Google Play app, first go to settings
Tap on the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option in your profile
Select the bank which issued your RuPay credit card.
Set a unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry.
Authenticate your account by using the OTP that you will receive.
What is RuPay
RuPay is India's domestic Card payment network. It has robust security measures to provide effective protection against phishing attacks. The name "RuPay" combines "Rupee" and "Payment," underscoring its status as India's homegrown solution for Card transactions and instilling a sense of national pride as an alternative to international payment networks.