How A Recurring Deposit Can Help Lock High Returns For A Longer Time

There are several opportunities that crop up for investors in various asset classes at different time periods, so it is crucial for them to lock in the benefits when they are available.

On the fixed income side, a situation of higher interest rates makes it an opportune time for the investor to reallocate their funds to higher-yielding choices. The best option would be to lock in to instruments for a longer time period so that a higher return is earned for this entire duration. A tricky situation arises when the investor does not have a large amount to invest at the current juncture. This is where a recurring deposit can help them lock into rates for a longer period of time without requiring a large upfront investment.