HDFC Bank's Limited Period Special Edition FD Launched: Check Details Here
HDFC Bank has revised fixed deposit (FD)rates; launched two special FD scheme offering higher interest rates. Check here
HDFC Bank has introduced two special fixed deposit (FD) options with attractive interest rates. The limited-period offer aims to provide customers with enhanced returns on their investments
Under the newly launched "HDFC Bank Special Edition Fixed Deposits," investors can benefit from higher interest rates of 7.20% for a tenure of 35 months and 7.25% for a tenure of 55 months. Moreover, senior citizens can avail an additional 0.50% interest, making the offer even more appealing.
In a recent revision of its deposit rates, HDFC Bank now provides a range of interest rates from 3% to 7.25% to general customers on deposits maturing anywhere between 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the interest rates range from 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These revised rates came into effect on May 29, 2023.
For further information and to avail of this FD offer, customers are advised to visit HDFC Bank's website or contact their nearest branch.