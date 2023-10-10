Handling Your Credit Card Limit Important For Proper Usage

Managing your credit card payments properly is a key factor in ensuring that you are not saddled with high interest costs at the end of the day.

Normal management processes require that you be able to pay the amount that has been spent on the credit card by the due date. There are also occasions when one would want to be extra careful and prepay some amounts. This, as many people are discovering, might hit a roadblock with the bank, as they might either not accept the extra amount or return it to the cardholder.

Here is how this kind of situation should be identified and managed.