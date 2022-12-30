Government Raises Most Small Savings Scheme Rates For Q4
Interest rate on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme was raised by 40 bps to 8%. Monthly Income Account Scheme also saw rise of 40 bps.
The central government raised interest rates in several of the small savings schemes for the last quarter of the fiscal ending March 31,2023.
The two- and three-year deposits saw some of the highest increases, with a hike of 110 basis points each, to 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively, according to a notification issued on Friday by the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.
The interest rate offered on the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme was raised by 40 basis points to 8%. The Monthly Income Account Scheme also saw a rise of 40 bps from 6.7% to 7.1%.
National savings certificates will now yield 7% interest compared to 6.8% earlier. The Kisan Vikas Patra savings certificate scheme will offer 7.2% rate of interest as against 7% in the previous quarter; it will also have a shorter maturity period of 120 months, down from 123 months earlier.5
The rates of the popular Public Provident Fund and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme were kept unchanged at 7.1% and 7.6%, respectively.
The rates on Savings Deposits and five-year Recurring Deposit were also left unaltered at 4% and 5.8%, respectively.
Small savings schemes are fixed income investments made available by the government that offer risk-free, guaranteed returns. The rates on these investments are reviewed every three months.
The current change turns a sharp corner from the previous quarter's increase. The previous changes were notified by the department on Sept. 29, 2022 for the third quarter, just before the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India met for its scheduled policy review.
Since the last change, RBI increased the repo rate by 50 bps on Sept. 30 and by 35 basis points on Dec. 7, 2022, bringing the rate up to 6.25% and marking the fifth hike or repo rate increase in 2022.
The government's move to increase rates on these schemes follows sharp revisions by banks in fixed deposit rates this past month. India's largest lender, State Bank of India, for one, raised the rates it offers on one-to-three year deposits by 50-75 basis points with effect from Dec. 13 to 6.75%.