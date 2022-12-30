Government Raises Most Small Savings Scheme Rates For Q4

The central government raised interest rates in several of the small savings schemes for the last quarter of the fiscal ending March 31,2023.

The two- and three-year deposits saw some of the highest increases, with a hike of 110 basis points each, to 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively, according to a notification issued on Friday by the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.

The interest rate offered on the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme was raised by 40 basis points to 8%. The Monthly Income Account Scheme also saw a rise of 40 bps from 6.7% to 7.1%.

National savings certificates will now yield 7% interest compared to 6.8% earlier. The Kisan Vikas Patra savings certificate scheme will offer 7.2% rate of interest as against 7% in the previous quarter; it will also have a shorter maturity period of 120 months, down from 123 months earlier.5