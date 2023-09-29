Government Keeps Interest Rates On Small Saving Schemes Mostly Unchanged In Q3

The government has kept interest rates on small saving schemes mostly unchanged from the July–September quarter, with the exception of 5-year recurring deposits that were increased by 20 basis points from 6.5% to 6.7%.

The two- and three-time-year deposits will continue to yield an interest rate of 7% in the October-December quarter of FY24. Whereas, 5-year-time deposits will yield 7.5% interest rates, according to a notification issued on Friday by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The interest rate offered on the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme stands at 8.2%. The Monthly Income Account Scheme offers an interest rate of 7.4%.

National savings certificates, similar to the previous quarter, will offer 7.7% interest, and the Kisan Vikas Patra savings certificate scheme will offer 7.5%. It will also continue to have a maturity period of 115 months.

The rates of the popular Public Provident Fund and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme were also kept unchanged at 7.1% and 8%, respectively.

The third-quarter Interest rates released on Friday, would be applicable from Oct.1 till Dec. 31.