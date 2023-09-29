Government Keeps Interest Rates On Small Saving Schemes Mostly Unchanged In Q3

BQPrimePersonal FinanceGovernment Keeps Interest Rates On Small Saving Schemes Mostly Unchanged In Q3
Interest rate on 5-year recurring deposits has been hiked 20 bps to 6.7%, while all other small saving rates were kept unchanged

29 Sep 2023, 5:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian bank notes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of Indian bank notes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The government has kept interest rates on small saving schemes mostly unchanged from the July–September quarter, with the exception of 5-year recurring deposits that were increased by 20 basis points from 6.5% to 6.7%.

The two- and three-time-year deposits will continue to yield an interest rate of 7% in the October-December quarter of FY24. Whereas, 5-year-time deposits will yield 7.5% interest rates, according to a notification issued on Friday by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The interest rate offered on the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme stands at 8.2%. The Monthly Income Account Scheme offers an interest rate of 7.4%.

National savings certificates, similar to the previous quarter, will offer 7.7% interest, and the Kisan Vikas Patra savings certificate scheme will offer 7.5%. It will also continue to have a maturity period of 115 months.

The rates of the popular Public Provident Fund and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme were also kept unchanged at 7.1% and 8%, respectively.

The third-quarter Interest rates released on Friday, would be applicable from Oct.1 till Dec. 31.

