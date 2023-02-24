Everyone Needs An Emergency Fund; Here’s What You Need To Know

An emergency fund is a cash reserve that is kept aside for unplanned expenses or contingencies. Everyone should have a contingency fund to tide over any unforeseen events that obstruct income or disturb the steady flow of money, according to financial planners.

So, before you choose to invest and compound your savings, it is wise to have a rainy-day fund kept aside so that you do not have to borrow money when you need it the most.

Planners say that an emergency fund should have enough money to cover your expenses for three to six months. You can use this money in case something unexpected happens, like losing your job, having a medical emergency, or needing to fix your house right away. The fund saves you the unwanted stress of worrying about your monthly expenses for the short term.

Six months’ worth of expenses may seem like a large amount, but a contingency fund is not built overnight. Here are some things to keep in mind.

Everyone Needs An Emergency Fund

While building a financial portfolio, when you list your goals, you must first cover your risks, according to Certified Financial Planner Kiran Telang.

"Goal-wise, an emergency fund should come at the top of the list, and one should start with an emergency fund so that you have the necessary liquidity and will not need to dip into your long-term investments," she said.

Whether you work for the organised, semi-skilled, or unorganised sector, you must have a contingency fund. However, the amount you choose to save is not standard for everyone since the income is not evened out across all professions.

The emergency fund may be equal to three months’ worth of income or six months to one year's worth of expenses.

"The industry you work for determines the kind of emergency fund you need," says Harshvardhan Roongta, co-founder of Roongta Securities. "If you have just quit your job and are working on your entrepreneurial venture, then it is better to have one year's worth of expenses as emergency corpus," he said.

And, if you belong to an industry where your job is secure, then your emergency fund allocation will be different from somebody who belongs to a niche position and will take time to find a job again, and it can go as high as up to 18 months of expenses.