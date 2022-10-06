EPF Withdrawal: How To Withdraw PF Money Online?

Employee Provident Fund or EPF is an important retirement benefit instrument for every salaried person. The employee provident fund is the main scheme under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The scheme is managed under Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). With the help of this system, a worker can contribute to his employee's provident fund account or EPF Contribution under two schemes; namely, the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme (EPF) and the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS).

The main objective behind launching this scheme was to create a pool of funds for people who are working but do not have any financial security during their lifetime. In addition to that, it also provides pension benefits at old age or retirement.