Belated ITR Filing 2023: Last Date, Penalty, What To Keep In Mind, & Other Details

It is important to know what is the last date to file delayed ITR so that you do not miss out the last opportunity to submit your returns.

As per the I-T department, a delayed return has to be filed at any time 3 months before the end of the relevant assessment year or before completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier.

Like every year, December 31, 2023, is likely to be the last date, however, consider approaching a tax professional before filing your return.