Union Bank of India Revises FD Rates, Now Earn Upto 7% Interest: Check Latest Rates Here

FDs maturing in 181 days to 1 year will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%, while those maturing in 1 year to 398 days will receive a rate of 6.30%. The bank's highest interest rate of 7% is applicable to FDs maturing in 399 days. For deposit periods ranging from 400 days to 3 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.30%. Depositors opting for a term of 3 to 10 years will enjoy a competitive interest rate of 6.70%.