Union Bank of India Revises FD Rates, Now Earn Upto 7% Interest: Check Latest Rates Here
The new rates are effective from May 23, 2023
Union Bank of India, a prominent public sector lender, has announced revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) below ₹2 Crore. The new rates, effective as of May 23, 2023, range from 3.00% to 6.70% for deposit periods spanning 7 days to 10 years. Notably, the bank now offers a maximum interest rate of 7% for FDs maturing in 399 days.
Under the revised scheme, depositors will receive a 3% interest rate for FDs maturing within 7 to 45 days. FDs with a maturity period of 46 to 90 days will earn a 4.05% interest rate, while those maturing in 91 to 120 days will yield 4.30%. Similarly, deposits with a tenor of 121 to 180 days will accumulate interest at a rate of 4.40%.
For longer tenures, Union Bank of India has set the interest rates as follows:
FDs maturing in 181 days to 1 year will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%, while those maturing in 1 year to 398 days will receive a rate of 6.30%. The bank's highest interest rate of 7% is applicable to FDs maturing in 399 days. For deposit periods ranging from 400 days to 3 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.30%. Depositors opting for a term of 3 to 10 years will enjoy a competitive interest rate of 6.70%.
In a move to cater to senior citizens, Union Bank of India provides an additional rate component. Resident senior citizens are eligible for an extra 0.50% interest rate, while resident super senior citizens can avail an additional 0.75% interest rate on term deposits up to ₹5 Crore. These additional rates were implemented on term deposits opened or renewed on or after December 1, 2022.
Union Bank of India's Q4 results showed a slight dip in net interest income, but displayed improved asset quality. Despite the decline in NII, there was a significant annual increase of 17.92%. The bank's net interest margin also saw a sequential improvement, rising to 2.98%. These findings highlight the bank's commitment to financial excellence and customer satisfaction.
For more detailed information individuals are advised to visit their nearest Union Bank branch or access the official website.