PNB Revises MCLR Rates: Loan EMI's To Be Impacted - Check Latest Rates

Under the revised rates, PNB's overnight MCLR has increased from 8% to 8.10%, while the one-month MCLR has been raised from 8.10% to 8.20%.

The three-month MCLR now stands at 8.30%, up from the previous 8.20%.

Furthermore, the bank has increased its six-month MCLR from 8.40% to 8.50% and its one-year MCLR from 8.50% to 8.60%.

Additionally, PNB's three-year MCLR has been raised from 8.80% to 8.90%.