ICICI Bank Revises MCLR Rates: Check Latest Rates
ICICI Bank introduces new MCLR rates that will be effective from June 1, 2023.
ICICI Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, has announced the revision of its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) for the month of June 2023.
The MCLR serves as a benchmark for determining interest rates on various loans offered by the bank, including home loans.
ICICI Bank has revised the interest rate on its one-month MCLR to 8.35%. Additionally, the bank has also revised the three-month MCLR to 8.40%.
Furthermore, ICICI Bank has introduced revised MCLR rates for six-month and one-year tenures. The bank has set the six-month MCLR at 8.75%, while the one-year MCLR now stands at 8.85%.
The revised rates will come into effect from June 1, 2023.
Here are the revised ICICI Bank MCLR Rates
Customers interested in availing home loans or other loans from ICICI Bank can visit their nearest branch or access the bank's digital platforms to explore the offerings and benefit from the revised MCLR rates.