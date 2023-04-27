Here Are The 4 Easy Ways To Check EPF Balance

Employee Provident Fund is commonly referred to as EPF and is a government-approved provision for employees working in different industry verticals. This provision comprises of majorly three social security schemes designed for employees’ welfare.

The Employee Provident Fund Organization is the designated statutory board that manages the Provident Fund Scheme, Insurance Scheme, and Pension Scheme.

Users can apply for UAN, raise claims, check their balance and claim status, and other services through the official website or the UMANG app.