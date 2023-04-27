Here Are The 4 Easy Ways To Check EPF Balance
Now you can check your EPF balance through UMANG app as well
Employee Provident Fund is commonly referred to as EPF and is a government-approved provision for employees working in different industry verticals. This provision comprises of majorly three social security schemes designed for employees’ welfare.
The Employee Provident Fund Organization is the designated statutory board that manages the Provident Fund Scheme, Insurance Scheme, and Pension Scheme.
Users can apply for UAN, raise claims, check their balance and claim status, and other services through the official website or the UMANG app.
How To Check EPF Balance With UMANG App?
One of the best ways EPF subscribers can check their balance is through the UMANG app.
Follow these steps to check EPF balance almost anywhere and at any time:
Step 1: Login into the app and search for EPFO
Step 2: Tap on the View Passbook option
Step 3: Type the UAN number
Step 4: Generate OTP and enter it
Step 5: Click on the right Member ID and download the e-Passbook
Apart from this, as per EPFO Meerut’s post, there are three other ways to check EPF balance:
SMS
Missed Call
EPFO Website
How To Check EPF Balance Through SMS?
As an EPF subscriber, drop an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899. The system will generate a message with an updated balance.
However, if a subscriber wants to check their balance in a specific language, then they can type the above message and the first three letters of their desired language.
For instance, if a subscriber sends a message with this text EPFOHO UAN MAR receives a message in the Marathi language.
How To Use Missed Call Service To Check EPF Balance?
As an EPF subscriber, give a call from the registered number on this number: 9966044425, it will automatically get disconnected after two rings. The subscriber will then receive a message updating them about their EPF balance.
How To Check EPF Balance Through EPFO Website?
If using the website, EPF subscribers can follow the following steps:
Step 1: Click on the Services section on the home page.
Step 2: Next click on For Employees section.
Step 3: Click on the Member Passbook option under services (as highlighted in the image below)
Step 4: Enter the necessary details and download the passbook.
How To Change Nominee In EPF?
What Is The Latest EPF Rate Of Interest?
As per the EPFO website the interest rate for FY 2021-22 was 8.10%.
For FY 2022-23, the Central Board Trustees (CBT) EPF has recommended 8.15% rate of interest to EPF subscribers. The interest rate has not yet been officially notified and is pending approval of Ministry of Finance,
These are the most reliable and smartest ways to check EPF balances for subscribers. These processes can be easily followed without much interference.