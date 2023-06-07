HDFC Bank Increases MCLR Rates For Select Tenures: Check Details Here

HDFC Bank, one of the leading private sector lenders, has recently announced an upward revision in its benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for specific tenures, effective from June 7.

The revised MCLR rates apply to tenures ranging from overnight to six months.

HDFC Bank's move will impact borrowers of home loans, personal loans and vehicle loans whose loans are tied to the MCLR.