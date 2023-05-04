EPFO Extends Deadline for Pensioners to Validate Option Till June 26, 2023.
EPFO extends the deadline for pensioners till June 26, 2023, after receiving 12 lakh applications and demands for an extension.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday has extended the deadline for pensioners to validate their option or joint option applications till June 26, 2023. This decision comes after the EPFO received more than 12 lakh applications for the validation of option/joint option from pensioners and members as per the Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 4th November,2022.
EPFO informed pensioners through their twitter handle
EPFO extends date for filing Applications regarding pension on Higher Wages— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2023
The timeline is being extended to facilitate & provide ample opportunity to theÂ pensioners / members so as to to ease out any difficulty being faced by them
The online facility for validation of options was initially available till May 3, 2023. However, the EPFO received several representations from various quarters seeking an extension of the deadline. Taking cognizance of the difficulties faced by the eligible persons, the EPFO has decided to provide a larger window of opportunity.
The extension of the deadline will enable all eligible pensioners and members to file their applications without any difficulty. The EPFO has taken into consideration the demands received from employees, employers, and their associations and has sympathetically decided to extend the timeline.
The EPFO has urged all pensioners and members to take advantage of this extended deadline and file their applications for the validation of option/joint option before June 26, 2023. This move is expected to ease out any difficulties faced by the pensioners and members in filing their applications.
With These Easy Steps You Can Apply On EPFO Portal
Step 1: Employees need to visit the EPFO Unified Member portal.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Pension on Higher Salary: Online application for validation of Joint Option’ option.
Step 3: Fill in the details and submit the form.