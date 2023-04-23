Do You Love Traveling? Know What Is Travel Insurance, Why Is It Important And What It Covers

Most travel insurance policies are divided into two main categories: medical coverage and personal effects coverage.

Medical coverage can include emergency medical care, hospital stays, and evacuation services while personal effects coverage generally covers items that may be lost or stolen while traveling. Some policies also provide extra protection such as traveler’s assistance programs and refunds for canceled trips due to unforeseen financial difficulties.

Ultimately, travel insurance provides travelers with peace of mind in knowing that they will not be left financially vulnerable should anything unfortunate happen during their journey away from home.