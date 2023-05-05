Dhanlaxmi Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates Up To 7.25% - Check Latest Rates

As per the bank's official website, the revised rates will provide an interest rate of 3.25% on FDs maturing within the next 7 to 14 days.

FDs maturing in the next 15 to 45 days will now attract an interest rate of 5.75%, while deposits with a tenor of 46 days to 90 days will offer an interest rate of 6.00%.

The bank will also provide an interest rate of 6.25% on deposits with a tenor of 91 days to 179 days.