Bank of Baroda Increases Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Earn Up To 7.25%

Indian Resident senior citizens can earn upto 7.75% interest rates on Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme which is for a tenure of 399 days

This increase in interest rates is expected to attract more investors to Bank of Baroda's fixed deposit schemes.