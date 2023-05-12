Bank of Baroda Increases Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Earn Up To 7.25%
As per the details mentioned on the bank website, the revised rates are effective from May 12, 2023
The Bank of Baroda has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, effective from May 12, 2023. The bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.75% on their fixed deposits.
Bank Of Baroda Latest FD Rates
Under the new revised interest rates, Bank of Baroda is offering a 3% interest rate on deposits maturing between seven and 45 days, and a 4.5% interest rate on deposits maturing between 46 and 180 days. Deposits maturing between 181 and 210 days will also earn an interest rate of 5.25%. Fixed deposits maturing between 211 days and less than one year will earn an interest rate of 5.75%.
For deposits maturing between one and two years, Bank of Baroda is offering an interest rate of 6.75%. The bank is also offering an interest rate of 7.05% on FD tenures of above two years and up to three years, which is an increase from the earlier interest rate of 6.75%. Fixed deposits maturing between three and ten years will earn an interest rate of 6.50%.
Bank of Baroda is offering the highest interest rate of 7.25% on its special deposit scheme called Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme for a tenure of 399 days.
Indian Resident senior citizens can earn upto 7.75% interest rates on Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme which is for a tenure of 399 days
This increase in interest rates is expected to attract more investors to Bank of Baroda's fixed deposit schemes.