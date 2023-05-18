Axis Bank Revises FD Interest Rates, Check Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Here
Interest rates have been revised across different fixed deposit options and tenures.
Axis Bank on Thursday announced a revision in its fixed deposit interest rates, the revised rates are effective from May 18, 2023
Interest rates starts from 3.5% and upto 7.10% on domestic fixed deposits with tenures varying from 7 days to 10 years, for deposits below Rs 2 crore.
Check The Axis Bank's Latest FD Rates - Domestic Fixed Deposits
Deposits – Less Than 5 Crores
Deposits For Senior Citizens– Less Than 5 Crores
Senior citizens can earn upto 7.85% on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, for deposits below Rs 2 crore.
Deposits – 5 Crores & Above
Latest Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates
Axis Bank has revised the interest rates across other fixed deposit products as well.
Domestic Fixed Deposit Plus customers can now earn upto 7.35% interest rate on tenures ranging from 30 days to 10 years, for deposits above Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore.
NRI Fixed Deposits/FCNR Deposits customers can now earn upto 7.10% interest rate on tenures ranging from 1 year to 10 years, for deposits below Rs 2 crore.
NRI Fixed Deposit Plus customers can now earn upto 7.35% interest rate on tenures ranging from 1 year to 10 years, for deposits above Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore.
Customers who are interested to know more about fixed deposit options with Axis Bank are advised to visit the official website or reach out to their nearest branch for detailed information regarding the revised interest rates. It is recommended to stay updated with the bank's official website to ensure accurate and current information regarding the available fixed deposit options.