Bank Of India Revises FD rates; Check The Latest BOI FD Rates Here

BOI is offering a 3% interest rate on FDs that reach maturity within a period of 7 to 45 days and 4.50% interest rate for deposits maturing between 46 and 179 days. The bank has recently introduced new interest rates, with a rate of 5% for deposits maturing within 180 days to 269 days, and a rate of 5.5% for deposits with a maturity period of 270 days to less than one year.

For longer-term deposits, the maximum interest rate is now 7% for those that mature within one year. Deposits with a maturity period of one year or more but less than two years earn an interest rate of 6%.

The bank offers an interest rate of 6.75% for fixed deposits maturing between 2 years and less than 3 years. BOI provides a competitive rate of 6.50% for fixed deposits with a maturity period of 3 years to less than 5 years. Presently, BOI offers an interest rate of 6% on deposits with terms ranging from 5 to 10 years.