Axis Bank Revises FD Rates On This Tenure, Check Latest Rates Here
The revised interest rate on the select fixed deposits will be effective from July 13, 2023.
As stated on its official website, Axis Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for deposit amounts of Rs. 5 crores and above, effective from July 13, 2023.
No changes have been made for deposit amounts of less than Rs. 5 crores, for which the interest rates were previously revised on May 18, 2023.
The bank has revised the FD rates for its following products:
Domestic Fixed Deposits
Domestic Fixed Deposit Plus
NRI Fixed Deposit Plus
Axis Bank Latest FD Rates For General Citizens
Under the revised rates, Axis Bank offers general citizens FD interest rates ranging between 4.75% and 7.30% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 7.30% is now provided for a tenure starting from 1 year to 1 year 4 days to less than 15 months for deposits starting from Rs. 25 crores going up to Rs. 100 crores and above.
INTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
Axis Bank Latest FD Rates For Senior Citizens
For Senior Citizens, Axis Bank now offers FD interest rates ranging between 4.75% and 8.05% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 8.05% is now provided for a tenure starting from 1 year to 1 year 4 days to less than 15 months for deposits starting from Rs. 25 crores going up to Rs. 100 crores and above.
INTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
Disclaimer: For more detailed information, customers are advised to visit Axis Bank's official website or their nearest branch.