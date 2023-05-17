AU Small Finance Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Earn Up To 8.00%

Interest rates may change periodically. The applicable interest rates will be determined based on the date and time the funds are received by the Bank. Depositors should confirm the rates on the date of booking the Fixed Deposit.

The Bank calculates interest based on the actual number of months and days in a year. If a Deposit spans a leap and non-leap year, the interest is calculated based on 366 days in a leap year and 365 days in a non-leap year. The period of the Fixed Deposit is measured in months and days.

The interest rate applicable to premature closure of Fixed Deposits (all amounts) will be the lower of:

- the base rate for the original/contracted tenure for which the Fixed Deposit was booked, or

- the base rate applicable for the tenure during which the Fixed Deposit has been active with the Bank.