As Fixed Deposit Rates Rise, Here's What Should Investors Do

It's a good time for depositors as banks have raised rates consistently over the past 10 months on their fixed deposits.

The latest hike came after the Reserve Bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points last week in a bid to tame inflation. Banks were swift in passing on the hike. Larger banks are now offering a fixed deposit rate between 6% and 7%, while some smaller banks are offering rates of up to 9%.

The State Bank of India raised interest rates by 5–25 basis points on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from Feb. 15. It introduced a specific scheme with a tenure of 400 days and offering a 7.10% rate. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiaries as they earn a premium on the normal rates at 7.60%. The scheme will be valid till March 31.