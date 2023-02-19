As Fixed Deposit Rates Rise, Here's What Should Investors Do
Larger banks are now offering a fixed deposit rate between 6% and 7%, while some smaller banks are offering rates of up to 9%.
It's a good time for depositors as banks have raised rates consistently over the past 10 months on their fixed deposits.
The latest hike came after the Reserve Bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points last week in a bid to tame inflation. Banks were swift in passing on the hike. Larger banks are now offering a fixed deposit rate between 6% and 7%, while some smaller banks are offering rates of up to 9%.
The State Bank of India raised interest rates by 5–25 basis points on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from Feb. 15. It introduced a specific scheme with a tenure of 400 days and offering a 7.10% rate. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiaries as they earn a premium on the normal rates at 7.60%. The scheme will be valid till March 31.
What Should Investors Do Now
Fixed deposits are a great option for senior citizens who require income on an ongoing basis. The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and the floating rate bonds by the Reserve Bank of India are other choices, according to Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research and Analytics Pvt.
The rate on the SCSS currently stands at 8%. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the 2023 Budget that the limit on these instruments would be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from the next financial year.
With the rates going up, fixed deposits are a good option to consider for individuals who want to park money for up to three years, Bajpai said.
For requirements beyond three years, mutual fund fixed income schemes still have an edge because the returns beyond three years are taxed as long-term capital gains with indexation benefits. This usually results in a higher post-tax return, she said.