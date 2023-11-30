All You Need To Know About Buying Sovereign Gold Bonds From Secondary Market

If you are looking to invest in these bonds in the secondary market, then the process is similar to what is done for a share purchase.

The SGBs are listed on the stock exchanges, so they can be bought through your trading account and they will be credited to your Demat account. Just like a normal equity trade, you can buy the SGB from other investors who have put their holding for sale.

This gives rise to two important factors. One is the liquidity aspect and it has been witnessed that different issues that have hit the market over the years have varying amounts of liquidity. So, choosing the issue that you want, based on the time remaining till maturity and the quantum of investment, will need to go hand in hand with the liquidity in the issue. The other point is the price at which these are traded in the market. It has been seen that issues that are maturing in the next one or two years can often be at a slight premium to the days gold price, while those that have a maturity several years away are usually at a discount.