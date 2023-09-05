Income Tax Return: More Than 2.45 Crore Refunds For AY 2023-24 Issued, Says CBDT

ITR Filing 2023: The last date to e-verify the ITRs (Income Tax Returns) filed in July was in August, this is based on the new 30-day e-verification norm. Earlier, taxpayers could e-verify ITRs for 120 days.

On September 5, the Income Tax department shared that out of the 6.98 crore ITRs filed, 6.84 crore have been verified for the annual year 2023-24.

This means that the department has accomplished the goal of processing 88% of the verified ITRs.