Yes Bank AT1 Bond Saga — RBI Needs To Tighten Drafting Of Norms

Even as the headlines on Friday screamed that Yes Bank Ltd. has lost the case against additional tier-1 bondholders, a nuanced reading would have shown that the judgment is based largely on the Bombay High Court judge’s assessment of narrow technical issues, such as timing and powers of the administrator of the bank.

"It appears that administrator exceeded his powers and authority in writing off AT-1 bonds after the bank was reconstructed on March 13, 2020," according to the court order.

So, the court has not based its judgment on whether the bank can write-off additional tier-1 bonds, or whether such hybrid bonds can be wiped out, even as equity holders are not impacted, or whether the bondholders were victims of misselling.

According to anecdotal evidence, there is a genuine case for some retail bondholders to be aggrieved that the bank’s personnel mis-sold such hybrid bonds as being similar to fixed deposits, and never explained the actual risk in such an investment. These retail bondholders may have a case to approach the courts or relevant authorities to try and recover their money from the bank, unlike institutional bondholders who definitely knew what their money was being invested in and the risks such bonds carried.

But, let us not conflate the issue of misselling with the judgment as a large part of commentary seems to be doing. In the misselling case, there is already a Securities and Exchange Board of India order that fined the bank, its personal wealth management team and its founder Rana Kapoor for misselling such bonds to individual investors.

The order portion cited above and related sections show that the judge ruled on the technical point that Yes Bank had been reconstituted as per an order on March 13, 2020, and so the administrator’s decision to write off these bonds on March 14, 2020 “needs to be set aside”.

An important point to note is that the administrator of the bank, Prashant Kumar, who was appointed by the Reserve Bank of India subsequently became the managing director and chief executive officer of the reconstituted bank, but the court has ruled purely on his decision which was taken in the capacity of administrator of the bank.