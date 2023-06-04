World Environment Day 2023: India's Pivotal Role In Combating Plastic Pollution

India has witnessed a rapid surge in plastic pollution in recent years, driven by the growth of its population and the corresponding increase in consumption. Rivers and oceans have become dumping grounds for plastic waste, severely impacting marine life and ecosystems. The consequences of this crisis are manifold, ranging from public health hazards to the loss of biodiversity and ecological imbalance.

Recognising the situation's urgency, the Indian government took bold measures to tackle plastic pollution head-on. India took a significant step towards addressing plastic pollution by implementing a ban on manufacturing, selling, and using certain single-use plastic items, including plastic carry bags, starting from July 1, 2022.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, define carry bags and encourage manufacturers to shift to thicker plastic bags. Initially, the government prescribed a 50-micron thickness for plastic bags, replacing the previous 40-micron requirement.

However, recognising the need for further improvement, the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, stipulated a higher thickness of 75 microns from Jan. 1, 2023. This move aimed to make carry bags more valuable, increasing the likelihood of them being collected from streets and dumpsites. Garbage collectors, both formal and informal, play a crucial role in channelling plastic waste to recycling facilities.

However, increasing bag thickness from 40 to 120 microns might only partially resolve the issue. Additionally, the informal workforce may not find it worthwhile to collect plastic waste that is low in value but high in volume. Consequently, even with rigorous enforcement of the ban, plastic carry bags will likely continue littering our cities' nooks and corners.

While the ban on single-use plastics is a positive step towards addressing plastic pollution, it is evident that a multi-faceted approach is required. Alongside regulatory measures, there is a need for increased awareness, education, and the promotion of alternative sustainable packaging options. Collaboration between the government, businesses, and citizens is crucial in creating India's more sustainable and plastic-free future.