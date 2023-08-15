Women’s Independence Is Eroding Across The World

Indian courts already struggle to resolve the tricky broken-promise-to-marry issue and there’s enough debate about whether or not sexual consent should be equated with marriage. The government just dove head first into this murky issue.

But it’s not just us. Across the world, governments are staking increasing claim on women’s bodies, life choices and wardrobes. In an age when countries are increasingly embracing far right ideology, women’s everyday battles seem to have grown more menacing and our opponents more intimidating. In many cases, real issues affecting women are sidelined as we are pitted against our elected representatives—and these are men and women.

When the U.S. overturned Roe vs Wade a year ago, it not just endangered the health of American women, it energised anti-abortionists across the world. As Polish protestors are fond of saying, their abortion law is 'Hell for women'. And there’s a good chance that misogynist former President Donald Trump—who claimed credit for the Roe vs Wade debacle—could return to the top office in 2024.

In Iran, nearly a year after the death of Mahsa Amini—a turbulent blur of mass protests where thousands defiantly flung off their headscarves—the country’s Parliament is discussing a ‘Hijab and Chastity Bill’ behind closed doors. On track to be approved, this would impose a slew of new punishments on women who don’t comply with their country’s demand that they cover their heads.

Security forces have already shut down offices that don’t insist women wear headscarves and have sent an estimated one million warning text messages to women seen without their veils in cars, even confiscating vehicles and prosecuting the drivers.

In Israel, The New York Times reported, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has already implemented a slew of measures that prevent women and men from mixing in public spaces. “Bus drivers in central Tel Aviv and southern Eilat have refused to pick up young women, because they were wearing crop tops or workout clothes,” the newspaper reported. Women make up only a quarter of the legislature and the religious right gets more powerful every day.

A new bill prevents courts from overruling government on the grounds of "reasonableness". Women worry that the loss of the court’s ability to correct the government’s shenanigans on gender laws will be a big blow to their rights and freedoms. Protestors recently marched through the streets dressed in red robes and white hats, as characters from Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Atwood, it would seem, is the new Orwell.