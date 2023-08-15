Women’s Independence Is Eroding Across The World
Across the world, governments are staking increasing claim on women’s bodies, life choices and wardrobes.
Shortly after the Gujarat Chief Minister and, more recently, a Nasik gram panchayat, said that adults must get parental permission if they are planning to have an interfaith/love marriage, the Indian government introduced another legal googly.
While India refuses to budge on criminalising marital rape or relaxing obscenity laws that are often used to control what we wear, the government announced it will arrest men who have sex under "false promise of marriage, promotion or employment".
“Whoever, by deceitful means or making by promise to marry to a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine,” a new law says.
Indian courts already struggle to resolve the tricky broken-promise-to-marry issue and there’s enough debate about whether or not sexual consent should be equated with marriage. The government just dove head first into this murky issue.
But it’s not just us. Across the world, governments are staking increasing claim on women’s bodies, life choices and wardrobes. In an age when countries are increasingly embracing far right ideology, women’s everyday battles seem to have grown more menacing and our opponents more intimidating. In many cases, real issues affecting women are sidelined as we are pitted against our elected representatives—and these are men and women.
When the U.S. overturned Roe vs Wade a year ago, it not just endangered the health of American women, it energised anti-abortionists across the world. As Polish protestors are fond of saying, their abortion law is 'Hell for women'. And there’s a good chance that misogynist former President Donald Trump—who claimed credit for the Roe vs Wade debacle—could return to the top office in 2024.
In Iran, nearly a year after the death of Mahsa Amini—a turbulent blur of mass protests where thousands defiantly flung off their headscarves—the country’s Parliament is discussing a ‘Hijab and Chastity Bill’ behind closed doors. On track to be approved, this would impose a slew of new punishments on women who don’t comply with their country’s demand that they cover their heads.
Security forces have already shut down offices that don’t insist women wear headscarves and have sent an estimated one million warning text messages to women seen without their veils in cars, even confiscating vehicles and prosecuting the drivers.
In Israel, The New York Times reported, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has already implemented a slew of measures that prevent women and men from mixing in public spaces. “Bus drivers in central Tel Aviv and southern Eilat have refused to pick up young women, because they were wearing crop tops or workout clothes,” the newspaper reported. Women make up only a quarter of the legislature and the religious right gets more powerful every day.
A new bill prevents courts from overruling government on the grounds of "reasonableness". Women worry that the loss of the court’s ability to correct the government’s shenanigans on gender laws will be a big blow to their rights and freedoms. Protestors recently marched through the streets dressed in red robes and white hats, as characters from Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Atwood, it would seem, is the new Orwell.
Hungarian first female President Katalin Novák is an anti-abortionist best known for her 2020 video where she said women should not compete with men or believe that they must earn as much as men. Women, according to her, are best as caregivers and mothers and shouldn’t indulge in misguided attempts at emancipation. Similar gender struggles are unfolding in Italy and Spain.
None of these discussions are about the real challenges that face women. On March 8, the one day in the year everyone thinks of women, the World Bank listed three key issues that are plaguing women across the world:
Fact 1: Globally, nearly one in three women have experienced violence. Intimate partner violence affects women in every country.
Fact 2: The gap in labour force participation rate between women and men has not narrowed in most regions over the last three decades.
Fact 3: Across the world, more than one in five women have been child brides.
The World Bank may discuss the most pressing challenges and look for policies to accelerate gender equality, but governments are on a different trajectory. None of the discussions around women that I have written about here seek economic betterment or equality for us. What does that say about the national debates we are having about half the world’s population?
Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and is on the editorial board of Article-14.com.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.