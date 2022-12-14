Women Leaders Are Still Fighting Tiring Battles At Work

Even when their work is lauded, women continue to fight to be treated on equal grounds with their male counterparts.

Amita Major’s mandate at the Mumbai branch of an advertising multinational, where she was vice president and strategic planning director, was to make her company think digitally. She conducted workshops and built a framework that the company still uses across its offices. Alongside, she did the bread-and-butter work of retaining brands and growing business. “The key brand I worked on remained one of our main revenue drivers,” she said, adding that she brought other leadership skills to the table too. “Flexibility, collaboration, listening, understanding, a complete focus on getting the job done rather than getting into ‘he said, she said’.”

It wasn’t enough. “Despite all of this, there was a rude awakening that there is no reward at the end of all these efforts. My remuneration was even below what other people in my designation had,” she says. “The time finally came to have a blunt conversation.”

She asked for a raise but instead of addressing her concerns her boss changed the conversation and didn’t offer any clear response. “Tired of the gaslighting and the egos of men, finally, I sent a resignation email,” she says.

She said her boss had “one last power play” when she told him she wanted to buy out her notice period. He said that was at the employer’s discretion. The company policy stated otherwise, and she won that last face-off.

Ironically, one reason women don’t get the recognition they deserve is because they take on extra work that doesn’t lend itself to quantitative number-crunching. The McKinsey report cited “critical work” that women did and which went “mostly unrewarded” as a reason women leave. “They’re doing more to support employee well-being and foster inclusion, but this critical work is spreading them thin and going mostly unrewarded,” it said.