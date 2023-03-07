Women In Tech Are Forever Cast As ‘Adults’ But Rarely As CEO

Even Wojcicki, one of Google’s first employees who in February said she would be leaving the company after 25 years, has been called all of the things that adult supervision is meant to signal — even if not overtly getting pinned as a grown up: “nonthreatening,” “the most measured person in tech,” “exceedingly normal, bordering on boring,” “less a visionary thinker than an open-minded and analytical one,” and the “ mother of Google.” Never mind that she pushed the company to acquire YouTube and, as its CEO, turned it into a massive streaming business (albeit a problematic one). And despite being the “mother of Google,” she never made it to the top job at Alphabet Inc. When the board named Wojcicki’s colleague Ruth Porat CFO in 2015, The New York Times trumpeted that “Adult Supervision is back at Google.” The piece, which mentioned “discipline” nine times, noted Porat was perfect for the job as “Google was maturing and looking for more credibility with investors.”