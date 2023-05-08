Why The Indian Government Should Support Wrestlers Vinesh And Sakshi

India’s reluctance to speak up for our wrestlers sends a terrifying message to thousands of families who have bought into the country’s gung-ho rhetoric about gender equality in sport, driving up the participation of girls in events such as the Khelo India Games (a 161% increase from 2018 to 2020, according to Rijiju). Now, even as the percentage of Indian women’s participation in the Olympics has risen from 2.2% in 1990 to 47% in 2020 and our athletes are poised on the verge of greater success, the country’s most privileged, successful sportswomen have uncovered a grim truth, at great cost to themselves and their careers.

Nobody doubts the wrestlers’ story. Sexual harassment is an open secret in Indian sports—and now it’s one that the parents of every aspiring female athlete know. Will the families who have seen Vinesh and Sakshi crying for justice on the pavements of Delhi and being roughed up by the police ever give their daughters a chance to win an Olympic medal? Where does that leave the sporting dreams of a young girl in a village with no family history of sports?

Here’s an idea for the prime minister: Devote the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat to supporting our wrestlers and apologise to the parents of India’s future sportswomen who have been forced to bear witness to this country’s inability to keep its finest female athletes safe. The PM can still prevent the ripple effect of this disaster from devastating every far-flung corner of the country where hopeful young girls have been ‘allowed’ to run and play because of his persistent cajoling.

He should also examine the responses of those who represent him. In one newspaper report, a government spokesperson calculated how much taxpayer money India had spent on the protesting athletes. Is he aware that India spends a mere 3 paise a day on sports? His government said so in Parliament in 2018.

Have the wrestlers shown themselves to be politically naive by pitting themselves against an elected representative who seems invaluable to the ruling party? Some of them have been dabbling in politics for a while. In 2020, Vinesh’s cousin Babita Phogat said "ignorant Jamaatis" were a bigger concern for India than the coronavirus. Unfortunately, sports doesn’t vaccinate you against spreading misinformation or believing in militant organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, as protesting wrestler Bajrang Punia has said he does. It also doesn’t ensure that just because you’ve taken photos with the PM, he can be counted on to be in your camp.

"Indian athletes always ensure they stay deferential and on the side of power in the hope of being at the receiving end of official largesse and benefits," says sports journalist Sharda Ugra. "What the wrestlers have discovered firsthand and the rest of the athletic community now internalises is that favours may never translate into justice."

It’s a lesson for all Indian athletes. Instead of tweeting support, they should go out there and stand beside Vinesh and Sakshi.