Why Retirement Planning Is Not Just About Your Finances

Bhagwat soon became the go-to person for a variety of technical queries the villagers had such as, ‘Which submersible pump should I install?’ He trained two or three young men in the village to do basic plumbing and electrical work. “They began having confidence in me,” he says. “I became one of them.”

It was only three years after he bought the land that he built a house, a windmill and a small generator using old Fiat engines. The couple began to spend weekends there. Their friends visited too. Anuya would teach local women, while Bhagwat developed low-cost solar lighting for 500-600 village homes. Their ties deepened.

Thirteen years after they bought the land, Bhagwat, 60, by now the CEO of a software firm, retired as planned. After some intensive training in Mysore, he became a sericulture farmer. He also grew bamboo and mangoes.

I heard about Bhagwat through Sandeep Kulkarni, who has, for 15 years, through his boutique wealth management firm in Pune, proffered retirement planning advice to hundreds of people. His insights on retirement planning in a Twitter thread appealed to me and so I called him to talk some more. Kulkarni told me how Bhagwat played the long game and took the village along.

Here are some of the things Kulkarni tells those who come to him for advice: