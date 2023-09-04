Naresh Goyal: Grounded

However, soon enough stiff competition emerged in the form of a string of low-cost carriers like Indigo, SpiceJet and Air Deccan. From there on, three factors forced Naresh Goyal’s arms: price wars started in earnest, the 2008 global financial crisis fuelled aviation fuel costs and the business model of full-service airlines took a hit. Management experts also allude to what they call the ‘market leader’s curse’ for the decline of the airline. That is, when an institution is a leader in the market, then it becomes arrogant and blinded to customer requirements. A new leader had arrived on the horizon: Indigo.

However, there was a temporary reprieve for Jet Airways when the government opened up the aviation sector to foreign investment up to 49%. In April 2013, the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad pumped in Rs 2,200 crore for a 24% stake. In its heights, Jet Airways flew to over 60 destinations in India and overseas. There was a broad consensus that it was truly a world class airline.

Even though it was generally believed that Naresh Goyal had friends at all spectrum of the political frontier, coincidentally, the true descent started with the assumption of power at the centre by the Narendra Modi government. With allegations that Goyal was diverting funds doing the rounds and under a heavy debt burden, Jet Airways was grounded in 2019 after a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India refused to provide emergency funds for the airline to stay afloat. Since then, Goyal, Anita and others were forced out of the board, refused permission to fly abroad and the company has been the subject of a series of scrutiny by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, the Income Tax department, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Enforcement Directorate.

In the 2000s, there were reports that Goyal may have been instrumental in halting the Tata Group in its track to enter the Indian skies. Today, the Tatas are having the last laugh, with its presence through Air India, Vistara and Air Asia. On another front, the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium to acquire Jet Airways. While this process has run into some turbulence, it is possible that the airline might once again take off.

However, for the once blue-eyed boy of Indian aviation, there are miles to go. Goyal was once asked by a global consulting and auditing firm in India as to what was the best part of being one’s own boss and he promptly replied: "Responsibility. The buck stops with me." Quite!