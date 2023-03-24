Why Mandating Mediation Will Not Be Effective For Litigants In Commercial Disputes

What Is Pre-Litigation Mediation?

Pre-Litigation Mediation under the proposed law means that any party, who wishes to file a civil or commercial suit in a court, must first attempt to settle the dispute by mediation. The law allows the parties to proceed to court only if the mediation fails. It further mandates both parties to participate in at least two mediation sessions. Even if the parties do not have a mediation agreement in place, they must engage in mediation prior to litigation. If mediation fails, due to the non-appearance of any party in the first two sessions, the courts are empowered to impose penalties on the defaulting party as they deem fit during subsequent litigation.

This is not the first attempt in India to statutorily mandate that litigants resort to mediation before filing a suit. In 2018, Section 12A was inserted in the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, with similar provisions. According to the Act, a commercial suit cannot be filed in court unless the parties first attempt to resolve their dispute through mediation. The settlement arrived at by the parties during the Pre-institution Mediation process will have the effect of an arbitral award.

An assessment of the working of this provision under the Commercial Courts Act can provide some valuable insights for the successful working and impact of the proposed mediation law.