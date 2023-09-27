Why Indian Media Needs Shah Rukh Khan Reporters

The biggest newspaper in the US said last week that it was looking to hire reporters to cover two unusual beats: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

“…the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds,” Gannett said in its job description. Swift has 12 number one albums, more than any other female singer in history. She’s the first artist whose songs featured on the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 song list. In the week she released Speak Now in July, the album accounted for one fourth of all US music sales. The newspaper chain is hoping that a dedicated reporter will do justice to her “cultural impact”.

The job posting for a Beyonce reporter points out that the “international superstar and icon’s impact is felt across generations. She has been a force in everything from how the country views race to how women think about their partners”. As Beyonce herself said in her Grammy acceptance speech in 2021: “As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times.”