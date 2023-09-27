Why Indian Media Needs Shah Rukh Khan Reporters
In an era when Hindi films have been mostly defanged, Shah Rukh Khan’s work is more impactful than anyone else.
The biggest newspaper in the US said last week that it was looking to hire reporters to cover two unusual beats: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
“…the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds,” Gannett said in its job description. Swift has 12 number one albums, more than any other female singer in history. She’s the first artist whose songs featured on the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 song list. In the week she released Speak Now in July, the album accounted for one fourth of all US music sales. The newspaper chain is hoping that a dedicated reporter will do justice to her “cultural impact”.
The job posting for a Beyonce reporter points out that the “international superstar and icon’s impact is felt across generations. She has been a force in everything from how the country views race to how women think about their partners”. As Beyonce herself said in her Grammy acceptance speech in 2021: “As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times.”
Anyone who has seen Jawan and Pathan—two of Indian cinema's highest grossing films at the box office—will agree with me that Indian media organisations should follow suit and hire a Shah Rukh Khan reporter. He’s certainly got his pulse on the times. He may have less Twitter followers than his colleagues Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and even Akshay Kumar, but the 58-year-old superstar’s importance and influence is bigger than it ever was is. In an era when Hindi films have been mostly defanged, Khan’s work is more impactful than anyone else in the industry.
Both films released in 2023 and together they have generated more opinion writing than any other Indian film in recent history. Every edit writer worth their salt had a theory about Pathan. My favourite, Mukul Kesavan, declared that Khan “has fashioned a non-majoritarian patriotism that lets him be himself (not Raj, nor Vikas) and allows his audience to identify with him”.
While we saw glimpses of Khan’s politics in the run up to 2010’s My Name is Khan (with Swades, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Chak De), after one of the most popular Indians had to fight to save his son in 2021, we’ve seen him in new light in his two latest action blockbusters. How many of you thought, however flippantly, while watching Jawan that SRK should be in politics? Or that he was finally using his movies to tell us how he really feels.
Jawan had one of Indian cinema’s most talked about dialogues in the recent past and it wasn’t about anyone’s mother: “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar” (Before harming the son, deal with the father).
“Are you a Muslim?”
“I do not know what I am. All I know is that my country raised me,” Khan said in Pathan.
I think we need a band of dedicated SRK writers to analyse the impact of the dialogues in these two films. They can track the crowds outside Mannat; analyse the gap between Khan’s on screen and Twitter critiques; write about the beauty of SRK’s regular AMAs on Twitter with the amazingly fun SRKians as his fans are known; crunch the box office numbers beyond Rs 1,000 crore announcements; analyse whether he will be a big south Indian star in the years to come. He has nearly one-and-a half-decades to catch up to Rajnikanth’s present moment.
Let the celebrations continue 'cuz there's no stopping JAWAN! ð¥— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 23, 2023
Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO
Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/VTvesOaIAa
Consider the title of this article: ‘Can Taylor Swift save U.S. democracy if Joe Biden can’t? Here’s an idea for 2024’. The writer argues that America “needs something a lot bigger than our corrupted political parties if we’re going to stop this slide into authoritarianism…I now believe that defeating this MAGA cult will require not just a countermovement but a mass movement that saves our politics by transcending politics—led by the best and brightest of pop culture and moral virtue”.
On a recent Voter Registration Day, the pop star urged her 272 million Instagram followers to sign up, leading to a bump in registrations soon after. The writer argues that democrats should make saving the country both ‘vital and cool’ by enlisting the help of celebrities such as Swift.
As his boss Dimple Kapadia puts it in the film, Pathan is “our centre forward, our opening batsman….our everything". She’s quite clear from the start that only Pathan can save India from its enemies. Shouldn’t newspapers have a dedicated reporter for a man which such a superpower?
Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and is on the editorial board of Article-14.com.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.