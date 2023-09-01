Why India Needs To Encourage Bicycle Usage — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

What are the economic implications of this? Is there money saved or is there not?

Vinayak Chatterjee: You know, there are development issues, and there are economic issues. Let me talk about the development issues first. There are enough studies to show that government programmes giving free bicycles to girls have played an important role in ensuring higher female enrollments.

There were two issues, toilets for girls in schools and bicycles to help them reach. While Bihar has become famous for giving cycles to schoolgirls, that's well-known in development circles. Even West Bengal has gone one step further and offers cycles to all students of Class 10 to 12 in government schools across the state. So, evidently, there is a very strong development, shall we say, angle giving bicycles to schoolgoing children.

Then, the economic angle of saying increase in productivity. Now, interestingly, we find that the usage of bicycles in urban India is actually stagnating and going down city by city. Whereas even now 49% of workers who travel up to 10 kilometres for work in many urban centres do so by walking and probably the number is equivalent in rural areas. So, people are spending a lot of energy, personal energy burning calories and time in walking to their destinations in suburban peripheries of cities and evidently across huge rural areas.

Now, the issue is that if bicycles were given, it would usually raise productivity, with consequent development fallout to economy as well as to the earning capacity of the individual. Now, think of a MGNREGA worker who is jobless and is enlisted in the MGNREGA scheme. He lives in a little hamlet and to enlist and get a MGNREGA programme he has to walk 15 km. His daily wage and earning is about Rs 150 after everything is cut and distributed. That’s it. He even lives on subsistence; he lives on that Rs 150 a day to buy food and feed his family.

Cycles today are pretty expensive and it's not what we used to buy when we were young. Today, a good cycle would cost between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, a basic black model. ...The MGNREGA figures are huge, their enrollments are in lakhs. How would a MGNREGA-type labourer enlisted in that programme be expected to buy a Rs 10,000 bicycle without a bank loan?

Unfortunately, banks do not give loans to bicycles because they feel that they can’t track it and the loan repayment, etc., but they are happy to give a loan for two-wheelers or a moped. So, these are anomalies in the system which require a certain focus and course correction.