Why India Needs An Integrated Transport Strategy — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee
Vinayak Chatterjee's Infravisioning video series analyses and explains developments in India’s infrastructure sector to the BQ Prime audience.
Indiscriminate metro project announcements across India without thorough feasibility assessment could lead to non-performing assets in the public sector, according to Vinayak Chatterjee.
Speaking about the feasibility of different transport systems, Chatterjee called "differentiated travel demand" as an important concept in urban planning. Factors like population, daily trips, travel distance, consumer spending ability and vehicle ownership influence the choice of public transport, he said.
He cautioned against potential NPAs of public funds as many existing metro systems experience lower ridership than projected.
Chatterjee said it was important to select the right mode of transportation for each city's unique needs. He said there was a lack of consideration given to suitable public transport configurations in cities. Maintenance and expansion become challenges when metro systems face financial stress due to low ridership, he said.
To address these issues, Chatterjee called for an integrated approach through a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, or UMTA, similar to systems in London and New York. He said there was need for holistic planning, combining modes like metro, monorail, suburban rail, and feeder services.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
I think this conversation has gone on for quite a while about the best mix and match of public transport systems. Where do you weigh in on this conversation?
Vinayak Chatterjee: It is a topic that deserves attention, and I am honestly worried about this constant stream of political announcements of announcing metros in a scatter of cities across the country without the due process of investigative feasibility.
Now, why should I be worried? I should be worried for the fundamental reason that the metro is first and foremost a very expensive proposition. At today's prices, it costs about Rs 300 crore for an elevated section and about Rs 600 crore for a section under. Even if it is fully elevated, if for the cities you are talking about 100 kilometres metro line configuration, that is 100 kilometres into Rs 300 crore a kilometre. That's a humongous amount of investment and interestingly, other than one metro which is in the private sector, which is also partly stressed with L&T in Hyderabad, all other metros are using public money, your and my money.
The broad model is that the state government puts in 50% and the centre puts in 50%. So, there is public money and there are 13 cities with metros operating today and 29 more are either under construction or approved or proposed. Now, this is a very massive movement, which to my mind is now verging on shall we say, potential NPAs of public money.
Many of these metros are, let me not take names, but many of the metros that have started operations are seeing ridership of 10% and 15% of what was projected in the DPR. Soon they are going to run out of cash, just forget about expansion and renovation and modernisation. They will soon run out of cash for day-to-day expenses.
So, I don't mind that, as long as somebody says, "Oh, we have lots of money in the coffers to keep subsidising public transport." But this is a scale of subsidy that is humungous. The next most important point is that all cities do not require metros.
How do you identify whether or not something will be feasible?
Vinayak Chatterjee: So, urban planners use a term called differentiated travel demand which brings into focus a bundle of variables, which together determine whether a metro is required or an alternative configuration is required.
Now, these differentiated travel demands have certain elements, they are obviously the population of the city, number of trips per day, distance travelled per trip, the ability for consumers to spend, and nature of personal vehicle ownership. All of these variables determine what kind of public transport system is required.
It is interesting that the data compiled by IIT Delhi and shared with the Infravision Foundation shows that urban Indian trip length, the majority 30% to 60% of urban trips are less than five kilometres and more than 75% of trips are less than 10 kilometres, regardless of population or capital or density.
So, the metro is important when you have to travel, let's say, from Gurgaon to New Delhi and trips greater than 10-15 kilometres with high density large populations. So, these bundles of factors get into a model which hopefully throws up what is the right urban public transport system required for that city. Now, at one end of the spectrum, you got what in jargon is called Intermediate Public Transport or IPT. What is an IPT is just a collection of minibuses, e-rickshaws and taxis.
Now, in some cities with small populations, for example, take a city like Alwar in Rajasthan, with a population of just under five lakh. Now there, what you require is a small bus route/road connecting arterial points, railway station to the main market, or to a bus adda to the main neighbourhood. Then, you require an e-auto rickshaw kind of feeder system that goes short distances and connects people, called intermediate transport. Now, that is the right solution for Alwar.
So, that's one end of the spectrum, the other end of the spectrum is of course heavy-duty metro. In between, you have options like electric tramways, trolley buses, monorail, light transit system, rapid bus system, high density bus system, in some cases in difficult terrain in the hills like Shimla, you have ropeways. So, you got a bundle of choices. But what I am seeing today is that neither the political establishment, surprisingly, not even the bureaucratic establishment is sufficiently applying its mind to the right configuration of public transport that suits the travelling patterns of the citizens of a particular sized city.
Political announcements are being made of metros being announced left, right and centre, which to my mind, I am certainly as an infra specialist raising a red flag, that this is now getting into dangerous terrain. I mean, we will end up with what I call public sector NPAs, and a huge amount of public funds wasted if the ultimate ridership is going to be 10% or 15%.
By the way, even Delhi Metro, which is considered a success on various parameters has a ridership of 47%. These are its original projections. So, it is a difficult subject.
Can you tell us what kind of difference is there in the cost of say a metro and maybe a monorail or a tramway or certain other public transport systems?
Vinayak Chatterjee: Massive difference, massive difference, for example, a modern, dedicated with electronic timing and GPS tracking, good quality buses, with a few lanes dedicated without disrupting traffic what is called today popularly the BRT—the bus rapid transport system.
Practically, it is the same as building a good road and building a good road in urban India would not be more than Rs 40 to 50 crore with all the facilities. I mean, it should not be more than Rs 30 crore and here you are talking about an elevated metro which will be Rs 300 crore or Rs 400 crore a kilometre.
Costing is kind of a way out. Metro is by any definition the elephant in the urban transportation room, and if you are purchasing an elephant then you need to know what the price is of purchasing a goat.
I would think that the maintenance of the metro and the further bolstering of the system through increasing the number of metro cars that are operating would also take a significant cost.
Vinayak Chatterjee: See, ultimately what happens is that you have a financially stressed system, even now if you see the Delhi Metro in reply to the Supreme Court judgement, about being under arbitration to a particular industrial group, have said they don't have enough cash. That is Delhi Metro.
Now, as you see more and more of the metros, which are partly or fully operational in the tier-II cities, you will find ridership of 10%-15%. God bless us if you will get 20% which means that the ticket sales and a little bit of surrounding non-ticket revenue from advertising or little packets of land aren't going to lead to cash break even, far from it.
Now, what gets hit first, what gets hit is routine maintenance operation. Next what gets hit is renovation and expansion. Finally, what is embarrassing at the end of the day is that loans have been taken from financial institutions, both Indian as well as multilateral agencies like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the system does not have the capacity to repay these loans.
So ultimately, you will have the state capital exchequer paying for all of this. So, then the question arises who took the decision in the first place.
Would it make sense to rationalise further the cost of the ticket in the metro projects, to make it more feasible and therefore increase the volume of commuters?
Vinayak Chatterjee: The initial studies have shown that the pricing of the metro tickets vis-a-vis the convenience it is supposed to give is not such a big issue. The big issue is last mile connectivity, even certain staff members in my own office. They tell me it costs them more to get off at Sikandarpur railway station and take an auto to reach the office than the metro ticket itself.
So, the big cost factor is really the last mile connectivity. Therefore, you require an integrated approach and one of the things that the Urban Ministry has repeatedly been harping on is to create a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority popularly called UMTA, as part of our urban policy framework.
But I still don't see any city worth the name that has implemented, shall we say, the kind of UMTA-Metropolitan Transport Authority that you see in London Transport Authority or the New York Transport System, which integrates, takes a holistic view of trunk movements, intermediate movements and system integration.
Mumbai suburb, for example, there is an old scheme that says island of the Bombay suburban railway system because it doesn't quite fit into the Indian railways total network, which connects Mumbai to Guwahati. Therefore, to focus on running suburban trains is best left with our Metropolitan Transport Authority and the metro, monorail, suburban rail, feeder bus services, e-rickshaws, etc.
We have to take an integrated view but that gave me a strain for the subject today and I think the important point that I would like to make is we must create public opinion and education to the political and bureaucratic class saying, "Guys, when you want to focus on public transportation in an Indian town or city, for God's sake, don't just jump to the conclusion that you are going to announce a metro."
Vinayak Chatterjee is founder and managing trustee, The Infravision Foundation; and chairman, CII Mission On Infra, Trade & Investment.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.