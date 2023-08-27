Why India Needs An Integrated Transport Strategy — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

Vinayak Chatterjee: So, urban planners use a term called differentiated travel demand which brings into focus a bundle of variables, which together determine whether a metro is required or an alternative configuration is required.

Now, these differentiated travel demands have certain elements, they are obviously the population of the city, number of trips per day, distance travelled per trip, the ability for consumers to spend, and nature of personal vehicle ownership. All of these variables determine what kind of public transport system is required.

It is interesting that the data compiled by IIT Delhi and shared with the Infravision Foundation shows that urban Indian trip length, the majority 30% to 60% of urban trips are less than five kilometres and more than 75% of trips are less than 10 kilometres, regardless of population or capital or density.

So, the metro is important when you have to travel, let's say, from Gurgaon to New Delhi and trips greater than 10-15 kilometres with high density large populations. So, these bundles of factors get into a model which hopefully throws up what is the right urban public transport system required for that city. Now, at one end of the spectrum, you got what in jargon is called Intermediate Public Transport or IPT. What is an IPT is just a collection of minibuses, e-rickshaws and taxis.

Now, in some cities with small populations, for example, take a city like Alwar in Rajasthan, with a population of just under five lakh. Now there, what you require is a small bus route/road connecting arterial points, railway station to the main market, or to a bus adda to the main neighbourhood. Then, you require an e-auto rickshaw kind of feeder system that goes short distances and connects people, called intermediate transport. Now, that is the right solution for Alwar.

So, that's one end of the spectrum, the other end of the spectrum is of course heavy-duty metro. In between, you have options like electric tramways, trolley buses, monorail, light transit system, rapid bus system, high density bus system, in some cases in difficult terrain in the hills like Shimla, you have ropeways. So, you got a bundle of choices. But what I am seeing today is that neither the political establishment, surprisingly, not even the bureaucratic establishment is sufficiently applying its mind to the right configuration of public transport that suits the travelling patterns of the citizens of a particular sized city.

Political announcements are being made of metros being announced left, right and centre, which to my mind, I am certainly as an infra specialist raising a red flag, that this is now getting into dangerous terrain. I mean, we will end up with what I call public sector NPAs, and a huge amount of public funds wasted if the ultimate ridership is going to be 10% or 15%.

By the way, even Delhi Metro, which is considered a success on various parameters has a ridership of 47%. These are its original projections. So, it is a difficult subject.