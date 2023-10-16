Why Aren't IT Companies Revising Their Deal Numbers?

The street is obsessed with IT sector's deal wins, or total contract value as it's called in industry parlance. But there is a growing variance between deal wins, conversion and reporting format.

All software services providers disclose deal wins, either in total contract value or large deals every quarter. But these disclosures are not standard or transparent, and do not provide any common metric for an investor to derive an inference.

The bigger issue is that no one wants to reveal how many of these wins have either been paused or terminated prematurely. That's important as order cancellation for a company in any other sector is a material development.

It's important to gauge what is the scale of revenue that is unrecoverable from the deals disclosed in the past quarters or the contracts that won't yield much revenue in the future. Large deals tend to have a long tail as bulk of the revenue is recognised in initial years, and there is a chance the client may terminate or pivot to a different objective from when the service was contracted originally.

A typical total contract value as announced by an IT company involves renewals or repriced orders, short-term projects, large deals, scope expansion, and small discretionary deals. If the scope of expansion is part of the deal announced, the reduction or termination of any part or full contract should also be disclosed. TCV for the previous quarters should also be recalibrated to reflect the right book-to-bill ratio—the percentage of the booked deals converted into revenue in a quarter.

K Krithivasan, managing director and chief executive officer at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., told BQ Prime in a recent interview explained why the book-to-bill ratio is not getting reflected in revenues.

Clients spend on IT services with a return on investment in mind, he said. This is based on the benefit they would in turn get from investing in IT platforms/services for their customers. Many large deals have certain returns on investment priced in for the customer as well, he said.

The current economic cycle has impacted ROIs for many clients, and they now don’t find it justified to continue with the investments, Krithivasan said. Hence, they either pause the investments, or cut short the project if it was a multi-year, multi-million deal, according to the TCS CEO. And also if there are changes for the client midway due to a corporate action like a merger or the industry metrics have pivoted, he said.

These are all cogent arguments and but the impact of cutting short a deal needs to be reflected in a transparent manner to investors on aggregate level at least. The TCVs need to be revised for the quarters where the orders were booked.

TCS seem to be disclosing entire orders received during the quarter.