When To Make A Lump-Sum Investment

When it comes to investing in debt instruments, the longer the period of investment, the higher the earnings.

The goal for the investor should be to ensure that they are investing the available funds quickly so that they can start earning interest quickly. The other factor is that there is not much volatility in debt, and for instruments that are not traded in the secondary market, it is virtually nil. This is why investing lump sum amounts as soon as possible is a good way to ensure that the allotment to the debt part of the portfolio is complete.

If there is already a larger amount available to the investor, there is no point in making a regular investment flow out of it.