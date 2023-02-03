When Markets Are This Hot, Should You Jump In?

It is a delicate balance to say the least. On my side, I feel that the economic outlook may not be as smooth sailing as the markets now expect. For example, and as detailed in earlier columns, I suspect that the downward path of inflation will hit a sticky patch at around 4% later this year and that, notwithstanding job vacancies outpacing the unemployed by 1.9 times, the labor market risks will come under some pressure from widespread layoffs. Remember, the more companies that announce layoffs, the greater the air cover for others to join, including those looking to rebalance the skill distribution of their workers.