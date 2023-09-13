When Family Are Friends: The Secret Of Parsi Dairy’s Successful 107-Year Run

Cousins—sisters Parvana Mistry and Zeenia Patel and brothers Sarfaraz Irani and Bakhtyar Irani—grew up learning the dairy trade at the store as they helped their parents pack goodies during the festive season, working amid piles of freshly made jalebis and handmade sutarfeni. Now, they have clearly defined responsibilities.

Parvana, a Cordon Bleu graduate, handles production and quality. Graphic designer Zeenia manages branding and packaging, Sarfaraz focuses on sales and marketing and Bakhtyar, at 41 the oldest of the quartet, is the managing director who captains the ship. Both their mothers sit in on board meetings too and all decisions are taken collectively, with the person whose expertise it is leading the way.

“We respect each other’s positions. We don’t interfere in each other’s work but we are all four very happy to be together. We’ve all grown up here,” says Parvana. “I’ve sat at the counter as a teenager and then handed over my responsibility to Sarfaraz at six so that I could run for a party.” The cousins understood very early in life that they could depend on each other to pass the baton safely.

At the store, the glass cabinets are loaded with sweetness. One of the storefront windows is constructed from ghee bottles, some of them full of the golden goodness that is PDFs most popular product. The full bottles spell the word ghee. There are bright pink ice cream barfi and double decker barfis, both favourites with children, fluffy sutarfeni, an auspicious mava boi, a mava fish coated in silver leaf and considered auspicious, barela (caramelised or ‘burnt’ in Gujarati) pedas, raspberry kopra pak with a glob of dark pink in the midst of a perfect circle of coconut barfi, a plate-sized, beautifully layered malai khaja—puff pastry with malai inside. “Do I have to buy the whole thing?” a gent asks. There is a constant hum of customers both times I visit the store.