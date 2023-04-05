What’s The Most Dangerous Profession In An Autocracy?

In a world ruled by autocrats, journalism is increasingly the world’s most dangerous profession, it is often argued. A journalist has died once every four days in the past decade, Unesco said in 2021. Every year since 2016, more journalists have been killed outside of conflict zones than within them. In 2022, 67 of us were killed across the world, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, mostly for just doing our job.

Of course deaths in many other jobs across the world are much higher than journalism. Sewer workers, construction workers, lumberjacks, oil-field workers are all much more dangerous jobs. The first of these is a deeply inhuman ‘job' that, though outlawed, continues to kill hundreds in India every year.

But as the world, for the first time in more than two decades, records more closed autocracies than liberal democracies (Source: V-Dem Institute’s Democracy Report 2023), I’m looking at people whose profession, in theory at least, compels them to speak truth to power. Those who are in danger because of their governments.

My profession has some safeguards. We have press bodies we can count on and, if we are lucky, a local community that will stand with us. We have an index that faithfully monitors press freedom in our countries. We confront autocracy by telling the stories of other people. We can hide behind the protective cover of facts, though that cover too has become increasingly tenuous in a world where any criticism of government is seen as traitorous. In a way we are safeguarded by the fact that we are increasingly powerless, especially in countries where the press is divided. It’s easy to de-platform even the most prominent of us.

Most importantly, our life and death have no electoral impact. Nobody will vote out an autocrat because a journalist was murdered. But, as history has shown, a country’s mood can change dramatically if a politician is assassinated. The most dangerous profession in the world today, I believe, is unquestionably that of an opposition leader.

The most impactful political dissenters are opposition leaders and that makes them the most dangerous one too. Autocrats understand this and our recent history is littered with the consequences of this understanding.