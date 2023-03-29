What They Don't Tell You About High P/E Stocks

We were entering the closing months of 2010 and I was still a young stockbroker plying my trade in the Indian stock market when I received a phone call from a client in London who wanted to buy $30 million worth of Berger Paints stock. Overjoyed at getting such a large block trade, I swiftly identified another client in Singapore who had purchased Berger Paints five years ago and had seen the stock double on him. Taking the overnight flight to Singapore, at 10 a.m. next morning I was sitting in front of the owner of $30 million worth of Berger Paints shares.

After gulping down my first cup of coffee, I made the “sell” pitch which had worked for me hundreds of times before: “Sir, not only have you doubled your money with your investment in Berger Paints, the stock is now trading at a trailing P/E of 28 times compared to the Nifty’s P/E of 23 times. Berger’s earnings growth tends to slow down when crude oil prices rise and I don’t need tell you that crude oil prices have doubled over the past year.”

Confident of getting the $30 million block, I then sat back and let my time-tested pitch—which was a play on three different behavioural biases that investors display (loss aversion, anchoring, mental accounting)—sink in. The Singaporean investor gave back as good as he got and in doing so, he laid the foundations of the investment philosophy which would one day characterise Marcellus.

He began by asking me, “At what rate has Berger grown EPS and Free Cashflows in the decade gone by?” 17% and 20% per annum, respectively, was my response.

“Now, let’s assume that in the coming decade, Berger grows earnings at just 20%. Assume further that Berger’s P/E multiple halves in the coming decade. At what rate will my investment in Berger compound over the coming decade?”

I did the mental maths (20% Free Cashflow growth less 7% to account for the halving of P/E over a decadal period) and blurted out the answer: 13% per annum. The investor supplemented my answer by saying: “If I add to that the dividend Berger pays out, I reckon that I will compound my Berger investment by at least 15% per annum in the coming decade.”

Now came the sucker punch from the Singaporean Zen Master, “Do you know of any other stock where I can get 15% per annum returns over the next 10 years with this degree of certainty? If you do, then I would be happy to sell my Berger Paints and buy this other stock.”

The Singaporean investor did well to not sell Berger Paints on the back of short-term earnings pressure and optically high P/E multiples. Over the next 10 years, Berger Paints’ share price grew 25x (Rs 20 to Rs 500). The Singaporean investor’s Berger Paints position I reckon is now worth close to $500 million.