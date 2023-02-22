Weekly Deadlines, Insecurities And My Sweet Spot

I have been known to compensate for my why-should-anyone-care-what-I-think anxiety by over-reporting and over-researching my columns. Or maybe it’s easier to put words in someone else’s mouth rather than stare deeply into oneself and extract the meaning of things unfolding around us.

I may be doing exactly that in this column. Akash Banerjee recently shared some ideas for how to be successful on YouTube and these apply to column writing too: Find out what works for you; be very careful about making mistakes and ensure you get your facts right; remember anything you say can be weaponised against you; get out of your comfort zone.

While I agree with Banerjee that it’s important to experiment with ideas and formats, a column writer must stand for a point of view they believe in. I like to revisit certain themes so that any regular reader of my writing feels a certain sense of familiarity and comfort. I like them to feel like they know me. I’m happy with any response my writing elicits—a columnist’s worst fear is that her writing affects nobody. I’m also paranoid about being a lazy columnist. I can’t write when I don’t have enough in the tank.

Incidentally, the tag line of Banerjee’s YouTube show is another important pointer for any good columnist: Question everything.

Readers have a very sharp memory and a column writer is always at risk of alienating their biggest fans. I stopped reading one of my favourite columnists after he began talking about how change would usher in development in the run up to a key general election. Though he indirectly conceded that he had been wrong, nearly one decade later, I still haven’t gone back to reading him.

Writing a book gives you the fancy title of ‘author' but being a columnist is mostly all hard work and some reader reinforcement that you’re on the right track. You also need access to a never-ending river of ideas. A good columnist elevates bits and bobs into something bigger, more meaningful.

Elena Ferrante summarised it best, in her last of 52 columns for The Guardian newspaper over a year: “Writing this column has instead made me tense every Saturday. It has been the permanent exposure of fragments of myself; I couldn’t free myself from one before I had to think about the next.”

You want to see what’s buzzing in my head at this precise moment? The Instagram accounts of Zeenat Aman and Neena Gupta, both older women, actors and role models. How in recently released books, both Michelle Obama and Thenmozhi Soundararajan talk of navigating a divided world and where they find hope and strategies to be ‘less paralysed’ (Obama’s words). Why Pramod Muthalik has learned absolutely nothing about Indian women’s right to choice despite the ‘pink chaddi’ campaign that targeted him more than a decade ago. An India caught between the murders of two Junaids (a fellow writer beat me to this though). A quote on time and how it assists in healing by psychiatrist Phil Stutz from the Netflix show by Jonah Hill. The resignation of Nicola Sturgeon so soon after Jacinda Ardern. Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam playing on a ferry in Kerala. The evil couple from Gurugram who tortured their domestic worker. Why are we like this?