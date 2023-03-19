Value-Oriented Equity Mutual Funds Perform Consistently, Not Just During Downturns

There are different periods of time when growth and value strategies deliver returns for investors. In order to look at whether there is sense in having a value-oriented exposure in the portfolio for a longer time frame, the average return that has been generated by this category of funds should be calculated and compared with other diversified equity fund categories like large cap, mid cap, small cap, and flexi-cap funds.

The multi-cap category came into existence just under three years ago, so there is no long-term data available for this category. There are more than 20 schemes in the active space that qualify for the value-oriented category.

Over the past year, we’ve witnessed an upheaval in the equity markets, and there have been waves of selling over many months. Slowly, various companies in different market cap categories have come under pressure, and data from Value Research shows that while large and flexi-cap categories have an average return of around 2%, it is the value-oriented funds that have stolen the show with a 7% return. This is more than the average return of even the mid- and small-cap categories. The multi-cap category, which has exposure across market caps, has an average return of around 6%.

The three-year situation, which covers the entire Covid period, right from the initial fall and recovery leading to new highs and then the slump in the last year, has seen the large cap and flexi-cap categories earn around 19% per annum. Over this period too, the value-oriented funds have managed an average category return of 25% per annum, matching that of mid-caps but lower than the small caps that have rallied with gains of around 32% per annum.

The surprising thing is that value investing has managed to hold its ground over the longer term too, because when we consider the five-year and 10-year periods, this includes a very long equity cycle with lots of rallies and slumps. Here too, value-oriented funds have given higher returns than the large- and flexi-cap fund categories' average.