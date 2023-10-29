V For Victory As Tamil Superstar Vijay’s ‘Leo’ Trumps Box Office Records

For the young college crowd shuffling along the city’s suburban electric trains and trudging on long bus rides through Madras, the mid-nineties presented an eclectic cocktail of its varied sights and sounds. As one among them, it was impossible to miss the giant kitschy billboards of Tamil films and the occasional Hindi blockbusters that were festooned across facades of buildings and at major intersections across the city. The cacophony of blaring automobile horns blended with the tinny beats of the then new kid on the block AR Rahman’s massy soundtrack, from either the 1995 super hit Prabhu Deva starrer ‘Kadalan’ or Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian’ that came a year later. As one gasped for breath suffering the infamous reek of the villainous Cooum river that flowed diligently through the city, Rajnikanth’s superhero turns were belting out hits one after the other, with two blockbusters—‘Baasha’ and ‘Muthu’—in 1995, pushing him to a demi god status at the Tamil box office.

In between all this, unknown to most, a certain Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar had ambled across into the fantasy world of films unsure of himself but solidly aided by a producer father, readying his son to test the waters in an unpredictable industry. Though debuting with a flop in 1992 with ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ when only 18, Vijay’s persistence eventually paid off. In 1996, ‘Poove Unakkaga’—his ninth outing as a lead—turned out to be a blockbuster, nudging him into the league of the Tamil industry’s top stars of the time, that included the likes of Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijaykanth, Sathyaraj and Arjun Sarja. Being the youngest of the lot, he along with Ajith and later Suriya, fronted innumerable films made on the usual love story, family, action-drama scripts that appealed to the popular audiences and also most importantly kept the producers happy.

Now nearly three decades on, Vijay is rewriting superstardom as we know it, as well as box office records set by his contemporaries and seniors within the Tamil film industry. With his latest turn in ‘Leo’ the star has been steadily knocking off global box office records, those set by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay’s film beat the opening day figures of Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’ by a big margin to record about Rs 149 crore.