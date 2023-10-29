V For Victory As Tamil Superstar Vijay’s ‘Leo’ Trumps Box Office Records
Vijay may be the only star from Tamil Nadu to be officially promoted from junior commander to commander by the film fraternity.
For the young college crowd shuffling along the city’s suburban electric trains and trudging on long bus rides through Madras, the mid-nineties presented an eclectic cocktail of its varied sights and sounds. As one among them, it was impossible to miss the giant kitschy billboards of Tamil films and the occasional Hindi blockbusters that were festooned across facades of buildings and at major intersections across the city. The cacophony of blaring automobile horns blended with the tinny beats of the then new kid on the block AR Rahman’s massy soundtrack, from either the 1995 super hit Prabhu Deva starrer ‘Kadalan’ or Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian’ that came a year later. As one gasped for breath suffering the infamous reek of the villainous Cooum river that flowed diligently through the city, Rajnikanth’s superhero turns were belting out hits one after the other, with two blockbusters—‘Baasha’ and ‘Muthu’—in 1995, pushing him to a demi god status at the Tamil box office.
In between all this, unknown to most, a certain Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar had ambled across into the fantasy world of films unsure of himself but solidly aided by a producer father, readying his son to test the waters in an unpredictable industry. Though debuting with a flop in 1992 with ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ when only 18, Vijay’s persistence eventually paid off. In 1996, ‘Poove Unakkaga’—his ninth outing as a lead—turned out to be a blockbuster, nudging him into the league of the Tamil industry’s top stars of the time, that included the likes of Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijaykanth, Sathyaraj and Arjun Sarja. Being the youngest of the lot, he along with Ajith and later Suriya, fronted innumerable films made on the usual love story, family, action-drama scripts that appealed to the popular audiences and also most importantly kept the producers happy.
Now nearly three decades on, Vijay is rewriting superstardom as we know it, as well as box office records set by his contemporaries and seniors within the Tamil film industry. With his latest turn in ‘Leo’ the star has been steadily knocking off global box office records, those set by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay’s film beat the opening day figures of Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’ by a big margin to record about Rs 149 crore.
Leo Logs In During The Month Of Libra
Released on Oct. 19, ‘Leo’ saw record-breaking advances that opened months ahead, especially in the U.K. and the U.S., given the huge anticipation for the film, with domestic presale figures too pointing towards a big total on Day One for the film. Made on a budget of about Rs 300 crore, it made Rs 149 crore worldwide on its first day itself. It set the opening day and weekend records for a Tamil film, even beating this year’s Rajnikanth blockbuster ‘Jailer’, with a domestic cumulative of about Rs 65 crore for all languages. However, the film stuttered on its second day with nearly a 45% drop being recorded in occupancies, but thankfully for everyone concerned, held up well from the third day onwards. Till Wednesday, ‘Leo’ had totalled Rs 264 crore in domestic box office collections, with the worldwide gross figures breaching the Rs 500 crore mark. In short, within a week of its release the film is already Vijay’s biggest ever career hit.
At the overseas box office, ‘Leo’ grossed about Rs 165-170 crore till Wednesday, with U.K. and Ireland honouring it with the highest grossing Tamil film ever tag. The film sped past the total collection of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’, raking up Rs 14 crore in less than a week to set the record. In Tamil Nadu, the film has rocked from the word go, zooming past records set by earlier blockbusters like ‘Ponniyin Selvan -1’ and ‘Jailer’ and even Vijay’s own ‘Varisu’ that released this January. Posting huge numbers in the state, it has collected about Rs 215 crore till the middle of the second week, aiming to beat collections of ‘Jailer’ and going on to create more milestones. In Kerala, the film has set collection records at an unprecedented level. Vijay is known to be the darling of the masses in the state and the ‘Leo’ phenomenon has successfully challenged the popularity of the state’s son of the soil heroes, both Mammootty and Mohanlal. It has collected over Rs 42 crore (gross) already from the state. Vijay’s hold is so much that the release of Malayalam films have been put on off, as wary distributors and exhibitors wait for the ‘Leo’ fever to subside. However, putting their hats in the ring, Malayalam stars Joju George and Asif Ali are challenging ‘Leo’ at the Kerala box office with ‘Pulimada’ and ‘Otta’ respectively, both releasing this week. With the extended Dussehra/Puja holidays over, ‘Leo’ will begin collecting sane (read ordinary) numbers, as is evident from the collections coming in mid-week. The film saw a fall of nearly 55% at the domestic box office on day seven but the makers are hopeful that entering the second weekend, it will continue to hold at previous levels. The film has set its sights on beating Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’, which had a global total of Rs 605 crore (approx.) in its lifetime run, though it will find it tough to overtake ‘2.0’ (Rs 723 crore), which has been a global top grosser for a while now.
From Junior Commander To The Commander
Like rattle of dry seeds in pods
The warm crowd faintly clapped,
The boys who came to watch their gods,
The tired old men who napped.
The members sat in their strong deckchairs
And sometimes glanced at the play,
The smoked, and talked of stocks and shares,
And the bar stayed open all day.
These epic closing lines by the writer and cricket commentator John Arlott in Cricket at Worcester, 1938, if one had the audacity, could be transposed from a lazy, sunny test match setting to the first day first show screening of any Vijay, Ajith, Rajnikanth or Suriya movie. Of course, with a few caveats. The clapping would definitely be infinitely louder, as crazy audiences go bonkers cheering for their ‘gods’, eyes never straying off the silver screen. Vijay may be the only star from Tamil Nadu to be officially promoted from ‘Ilaya Thalapathy’ to ‘Thalapathy’ (junior commander to commander) by the film fraternity and his legion of fans. Known to possess almost hermit-like qualities in real life, his transformation into the extraordinary superhero characters, with a signature swagger and charisma he portrays has left many dumbstruck. Never a critic’s favourite, his pan-Indian or even global popularity is second to none, almost on a par with his idol Rajnikanth. As with the majority of film releases of superstars these days, ‘Leo’ no doubt falls in the category of purely a ‘front loaded’ enterprise, the big bucks come in torrents initially, then as if flattering to deceive, settles down to run its course at a tepid pace. However, despite mixed reviews coming in for the movie, that it has been able to do so well and stay the course is testament to Vijay’s magnetic pull and his unwavering winnability at the box office.
Anand Mathew is based in New Delhi. He writes on popular culture, entertainment and contemporary issues, is currently working as Director, Communications and Marketing for a private entity.
