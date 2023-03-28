Uncertainty Over Bank Managing Director, Chief Executive Tenures A New Risk For Investors

The Reserve Bank of India’s recent approval for Sumant Kathpalia’s re-appointment as the managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank shows how bank chief tenures have emerged as a fresh layer of uncertainty to investors in such lenders.

To illustrate, Kathpalia, who originally had a three-year term as chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank, was granted another two-year term by the RBI on March 13.

The continuity of an existing chief executive for the stock should be good news, and when the first source-based news reports indicating an extension for Kathpalia began, the stock rose nearly 5%. And then the bank confirmed with a disclosure that the RBI had granted a two-year term, but the stock then slipped by 7.42%.

Why?

This was not a sign of profit-taking, but investors suddenly realised that Kathpalia had been given a fresh two-year term by the RBI as opposed to the three years that the board had sought. Since this was only the first time that an extension had been sought for Kathpalia, investors who initially rejoiced at the fresh term have now changed their view, as they are concerned over why the RBI has given a shorter term than sought.

The problem here is that even if the RBI has provided a reason to IndusInd Bank for the shorter term, that has not been disclosed publicly. As the RBI does not speak on individual entities, especially in such cases that fall under the purview of regulator-regulated entity communication, no one really knows why the central bank gave Kathpalia a shorter term than it sought.

The key issue here is that the RBI is only meant to approve the proposal made for such an appointment, with the bank’s board and eventually shareholders being the ones to select and suggest the name and term to the central bank. However, when the RBI, in its regulatory wisdom, offers a shorter term or does not approve a name sent to it, it can set the cat among the pigeons.

To cite a few examples, the RBI offered transitional, shorter terms to Shikha Sharma, Rana Kapoor, and Vishwavir Ahuja at Axis Bank, YES Bank, and RBL Bank, respectively. These were short terms of a few months or up to a year, aimed at allowing the bank to select a successor. All these people eventually exited their institutions following the RBI decision, which seemingly emanated from a lack of regulatory comfort with the incumbent bank chiefs.

At the same time, when ICICI Bank initially sought a five-year term for Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director and chief executive officer in 2018, the RBI gave approval for just two. However, in 2021, Bakhshi was granted a fresh three-year term.

It is possible in this case that the RBI has taken the broader call that it doesn’t want to offer very long terms to bank chiefs in one term, so that the institution is protected. It is good to remember that Bakhshi’s rise to the top was precipitated by the ignominious exit of his predecessor Chanda Kochhar following allegations of corruption linked to loan sanctions.

Similarly, when RBI was still working on its revised norms for bank chief appointments, Shyam Srinivasan at the Federal Bank ended up getting a short one-year extension. However, once the norms were issued, the RBI approved a three-year term for Srinivasan.